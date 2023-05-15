English
    IGL Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,687.18 crore, up 53.25% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Gas are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,687.18 crore in March 2023 up 53.25% from Rs. 2,405.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 397.51 crore in March 2023 down 7.76% from Rs. 430.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 531.72 crore in March 2023 down 7.5% from Rs. 574.85 crore in March 2022.

    IGL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.16 in March 2022.

    IGL shares closed at 490.00 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.56% returns over the last 6 months and 41.64% over the last 12 months.

    Indraprastha Gas
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,687.183,710.812,405.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,687.183,710.812,405.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2,794.072,864.001,518.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.55-0.41-0.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.6843.7738.52
    Depreciation93.7792.4975.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses381.70374.98349.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax372.51335.98425.19
    Other Income65.4455.7474.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax437.95391.72499.58
    Interest2.552.614.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax435.40389.11494.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax435.40389.11494.70
    Tax105.65110.85136.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities329.75278.26358.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period329.75278.26358.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates67.7655.8072.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates397.51334.06430.93
    Equity Share Capital140.00140.00140.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.684.776.16
    Diluted EPS5.684.776.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.684.776.16
    Diluted EPS5.684.776.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
