IGL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,405.92 crore, up 40.67% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,405.92 crore in March 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 1,710.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 430.93 crore in March 2022 up 14.88% from Rs. 375.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 574.85 crore in March 2022 up 10.6% from Rs. 519.74 crore in March 2021.

IGL EPS has increased to Rs. 6.16 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.36 in March 2021.

IGL shares closed at 389.25 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.58% returns over the last 6 months and -24.11% over the last 12 months.

Indraprastha Gas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,405.92 2,215.46 1,710.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,405.92 2,215.46 1,710.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1,518.68 1,385.35 714.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.84 -1.14 -0.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.52 47.65 34.28
Depreciation 75.27 83.50 76.12
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 349.10 313.99 470.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 425.19 386.11 415.64
Other Income 74.39 30.37 27.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 499.58 416.48 443.62
Interest 4.88 2.83 3.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 494.70 413.65 439.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 494.70 413.65 439.99
Tax 136.10 105.13 108.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 358.60 308.52 331.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 358.60 308.52 331.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 72.33 66.24 44.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 430.93 374.76 375.10
Equity Share Capital 140.00 140.00 140.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.16 5.35 5.36
Diluted EPS 6.16 5.35 5.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.16 5.35 5.36
Diluted EPS 6.16 5.35 5.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 19, 2022 09:00 am
