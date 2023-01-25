 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IGL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,710.81 crore, up 67.5% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indraprastha Gas are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,710.81 crore in December 2022 up 67.5% from Rs. 2,215.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.06 crore in December 2022 down 10.86% from Rs. 374.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.21 crore in December 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 499.98 crore in December 2021.

Indraprastha Gas
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,710.81 3,922.02 2,215.46
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,710.81 3,922.02 2,215.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2,864.00 2,610.03 1,385.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.41 -0.68 -1.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.77 49.65 47.65
Depreciation 92.49 91.43 83.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 374.98 735.50 313.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 335.98 436.09 386.11
Other Income 55.74 50.99 30.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 391.72 487.08 416.48
Interest 2.61 3.08 2.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 389.11 484.00 413.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 389.11 484.00 413.65
Tax 110.85 126.85 105.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 278.26 357.15 308.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 278.26 357.15 308.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 55.80 69.69 66.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 334.06 426.84 374.76
Equity Share Capital 140.00 140.00 140.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.77 6.10 5.35
Diluted EPS 4.77 6.10 5.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.77 6.10 5.35
Diluted EPS 4.77 6.10 5.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
