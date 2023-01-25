IGL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,710.81 crore, up 67.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,710.81 crore in December 2022 up 67.5% from Rs. 2,215.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 334.06 crore in December 2022 down 10.86% from Rs. 374.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 484.21 crore in December 2022 down 3.15% from Rs. 499.98 crore in December 2021.