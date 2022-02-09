IGL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,215.46 crore, up 53.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,215.46 crore in December 2021 up 53.2% from Rs. 1,446.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 374.76 crore in December 2021 down 1.85% from Rs. 381.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 499.98 crore in December 2021 down 5.05% from Rs. 526.58 crore in December 2020.

IGL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.35 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.45 in December 2020.

IGL shares closed at 392.10 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)