 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IGC Foils Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 62.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IGC Foils are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 62.96% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 74.58% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

IGC Foils shares closed at 29.00 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.86% returns over the last 12 months.

IGC Foils
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.00 -- 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.00 -- 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.02 0.02
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.01 0.05 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.06 -0.13
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.06 -0.13
Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 -0.06 -0.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 -0.06 -0.13
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.03 -0.06 -0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.03 -0.06 -0.13
Equity Share Capital 2.24 2.24 2.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.28 -0.56
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.28 -0.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.28 -0.56
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.28 -0.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IGC Foils #Results #trading
first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:40 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.