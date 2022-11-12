IGC Foils Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 62.96% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IGC Foils are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 62.96% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 74.58% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
IGC Foils shares closed at 29.00 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.86% returns over the last 12 months.
|IGC Foils
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.13
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.13
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.13
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|-0.06
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|2.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.28
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited