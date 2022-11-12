IGC Foils Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 62.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 62.96% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 74.58% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

IGC Foils shares closed at 29.00 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.86% returns over the last 12 months.