    IGC Foils Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 62.96% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IGC Foils are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in September 2022 down 62.96% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 74.58% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    IGC Foils shares closed at 29.00 on November 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.86% returns over the last 12 months.

    IGC Foils
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.00--0.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.00--0.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.050.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.06-0.13
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.06-0.13
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.03-0.06-0.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.03-0.06-0.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.06-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.06-0.13
    Equity Share Capital2.242.242.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.28-0.56
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.28-0.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.28-0.56
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.28-0.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:40 pm