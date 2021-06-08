IGC Foils Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 121.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 121.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 down 24.33% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

IGC Foils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2020.

IGC Foils shares closed at 29.35 on June 04, 2021 (BSE)