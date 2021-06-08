MARKET NEWS

IGC Foils Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 121.64% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 07:52 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IGC Foils are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 121.64% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021 down 24.33% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 136.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

IGC Foils EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2020.

IGC Foils shares closed at 29.35 on June 04, 2021 (BSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.000.030.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.000.030.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.010.020.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.050.04
Depreciation-0.120.040.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.110.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.07-0.20-0.07
Other Income0.010.000.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.08-0.200.11
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.08-0.200.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.08-0.200.10
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.08-0.200.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.08-0.200.10
Equity Share Capital2.242.242.24
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.35-0.900.46
Diluted EPS0.35-0.900.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.35-0.900.46
Diluted EPS0.35-0.900.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #IGC Foils #Results #trading
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:44 pm

