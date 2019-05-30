IGC Foils Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 99.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 99.89% from Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019 up 189.73% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 24.39% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

IGC Foils EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2018.

IGC Foils shares closed at 61.95 on January 01, 2019 (BSE)