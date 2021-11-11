Igarashi Motors Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 158.99 crore, up 5.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.99 crore in September 2021 up 5.75% from Rs. 150.35 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2021 down 56.52% from Rs. 11.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.45 crore in September 2021 down 20.02% from Rs. 25.57 crore in September 2020.

Igarashi Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.75 in September 2020.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 523.75 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.72% returns over the last 6 months and 85.69% over the last 12 months.