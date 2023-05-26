Igarashi Motors Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 172.93 crore, up 25.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.93 crore in March 2023 up 25.47% from Rs. 137.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2023 up 332.6% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.20 crore in March 2023 up 194.39% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022.

Igarashi Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 425.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 51.71% over the last 12 months.