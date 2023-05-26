English
    Igarashi Motors Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 172.93 crore, up 25.47% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Igarashi Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.93 crore in March 2023 up 25.47% from Rs. 137.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in March 2023 up 332.6% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.20 crore in March 2023 up 194.39% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022.

    Igarashi Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2022.

    Igarashi Motors shares closed at 425.25 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.95% returns over the last 6 months and 51.71% over the last 12 months.

    Igarashi Motors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.93166.98137.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.93166.98137.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.30115.3890.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.31-5.554.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.1115.1313.24
    Depreciation11.9411.8811.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.3326.7121.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.933.44-3.00
    Other Income3.333.800.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.267.23-2.55
    Interest3.183.351.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.083.88-4.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.083.88-4.20
    Tax2.452.54-0.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.631.34-3.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.631.34-3.28
    Equity Share Capital31.4831.4831.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.420.43-1.04
    Diluted EPS2.420.43-1.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.420.43-1.04
    Diluted EPS2.420.43-1.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:46 am