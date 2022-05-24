Igarashi Motors Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.82 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.23% from Rs. 168.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022 down 129.89% from Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022 down 70.17% from Rs. 28.70 crore in March 2021.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 302.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.68% returns over the last 6 months and -36.19% over the last 12 months.