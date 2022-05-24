Igarashi Motors Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.82 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Igarashi Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 137.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.23% from Rs. 168.55 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022 down 129.89% from Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022 down 70.17% from Rs. 28.70 crore in March 2021.
Igarashi Motors shares closed at 302.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.68% returns over the last 6 months and -36.19% over the last 12 months.
|
|Igarashi Motors
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|137.82
|111.19
|168.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|137.82
|111.19
|168.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|90.61
|79.31
|101.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.14
|-2.16
|2.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.24
|12.17
|11.32
|Depreciation
|11.11
|11.04
|11.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.71
|19.34
|26.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.00
|-8.50
|15.41
|Other Income
|0.46
|3.88
|2.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.55
|-4.62
|17.46
|Interest
|1.66
|1.12
|2.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.20
|-5.73
|15.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.20
|-5.73
|15.36
|Tax
|-0.92
|-1.32
|4.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.28
|-4.42
|10.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.28
|-4.42
|10.98
|Equity Share Capital
|31.48
|31.48
|31.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-1.40
|3.49
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-1.40
|3.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-1.40
|3.49
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-1.40
|3.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited