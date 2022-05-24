 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Igarashi Motors Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 137.82 crore, down 18.23% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Igarashi Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 137.82 crore in March 2022 down 18.23% from Rs. 168.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022 down 129.89% from Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2022 down 70.17% from Rs. 28.70 crore in March 2021.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 302.15 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.68% returns over the last 6 months and -36.19% over the last 12 months.

Igarashi Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 137.82 111.19 168.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 137.82 111.19 168.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 90.61 79.31 101.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.14 -2.16 2.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.24 12.17 11.32
Depreciation 11.11 11.04 11.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.71 19.34 26.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.00 -8.50 15.41
Other Income 0.46 3.88 2.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.55 -4.62 17.46
Interest 1.66 1.12 2.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.20 -5.73 15.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.20 -5.73 15.36
Tax -0.92 -1.32 4.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.28 -4.42 10.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.28 -4.42 10.98
Equity Share Capital 31.48 31.48 31.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.04 -1.40 3.49
Diluted EPS -1.04 -1.40 3.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.04 -1.40 3.49
Diluted EPS -1.04 -1.40 3.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electric Equipment #Igarashi Motors #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.