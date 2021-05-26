Igarashi Motors Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.55 crore, up 42.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.55 crore in March 2021 up 42.69% from Rs. 118.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2021 up 405.34% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.70 crore in March 2021 up 81.99% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2020.

Igarashi Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 3.49 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2020.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 480.10 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.57% returns over the last 6 months and 133.23% over the last 12 months.