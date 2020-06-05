Igarashi Motors Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 118.12 crore, down 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.12 crore in March 2020 down 16.91% from Rs. 142.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2020 down 69.38% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2020 down 31.58% from Rs. 23.05 crore in March 2019.

Igarashi Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.25 in March 2019.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 243.25 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.05% returns over the last 6 months and -0.55% over the last 12 months.