Igarashi Motors Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.25 crore, up 17.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.25 crore in June 2023 up 17.98% from Rs. 142.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 up 133.91% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2023 up 110.2% from Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2022.

Igarashi Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2022.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 558.15 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and 56.98% over the last 12 months.