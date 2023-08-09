Igarashi Motors Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 168.25 crore, up 17.98% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Igarashi Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 168.25 crore in June 2023 up 17.98% from Rs. 142.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 up 133.91% from Rs. 4.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.11 crore in June 2023 up 110.2% from Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2022.

    Igarashi Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.34 in June 2022.

    Igarashi Motors shares closed at 558.15 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 34.15% returns over the last 6 months and 56.98% over the last 12 months.

    Igarashi Motors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations168.25172.93142.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations168.25172.93142.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.88112.3098.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.950.31-1.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7516.1112.37
    Depreciation12.1211.9411.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3522.3325.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.099.93-3.43
    Other Income0.903.330.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9913.26-3.12
    Interest3.073.182.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.9210.08-5.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.9210.08-5.62
    Tax0.492.45-1.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.437.63-4.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.437.63-4.20
    Equity Share Capital31.4831.4831.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.452.42-1.34
    Diluted EPS0.452.42-1.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.452.42-1.34
    Diluted EPS0.452.42-1.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

