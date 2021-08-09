Igarashi Motors Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.39 crore, up 226.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.39 crore in June 2021 up 226.05% from Rs. 45.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2021 up 135.65% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.90 crore in June 2021 up 1285.43% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2020.

Igarashi Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.34 in June 2020.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 506.75 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.34% returns over the last 6 months and 82.74% over the last 12 months.