Igarashi Motors Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 131.45 crore, up 18.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.45 crore in June 2019 up 18.79% from Rs. 110.65 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2019 down 55.98% from Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.38 crore in June 2019 down 23.12% from Rs. 29.11 crore in June 2018.

Igarashi Motors EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.54 in June 2018.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 210.65 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -55.25% returns over the last 6 months and -71.72% over the last 12 months.