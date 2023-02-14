Igarashi Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.98 crore, up 50.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.98 crore in December 2022 up 50.17% from Rs. 111.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 130.41% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2022 up 197.66% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2021.