Igarashi Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.98 crore, up 50.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Igarashi Motors are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.98 crore in December 2022 up 50.17% from Rs. 111.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 130.41% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2022 up 197.66% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2021.

Igarashi Motors
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 166.98 173.73 111.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 166.98 173.73 111.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 115.38 119.51 79.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.55 -2.46 -2.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.13 14.92 12.17
Depreciation 11.88 12.07 11.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.71 26.41 19.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.44 3.28 -8.50
Other Income 3.80 0.59 3.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.23 3.87 -4.62
Interest 3.35 3.11 1.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.88 0.76 -5.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.88 0.76 -5.73
Tax 2.54 0.29 -1.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.34 0.47 -4.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.34 0.47 -4.42
Equity Share Capital 31.48 31.48 31.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.43 0.15 -1.40
Diluted EPS 0.43 0.15 -1.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.43 0.15 -1.40
Diluted EPS 0.43 0.15 -1.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited