Igarashi Motors Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.98 crore, up 50.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.98 crore in December 2022 up 50.17% from Rs. 111.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 up 130.41% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.11 crore in December 2022 up 197.66% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2021.

Igarashi Motors EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.40 in December 2021.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 411.55 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.88% returns over the last 6 months and 5.80% over the last 12 months.