Igarashi Motors Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 111.19 crore, down 33.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.19 crore in December 2021 down 33.99% from Rs. 168.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2021 down 133.08% from Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2021 down 78.99% from Rs. 30.55 crore in December 2020.

Igarashi Motors shares closed at 437.95 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.54% returns over the last 6 months and 31.65% over the last 12 months.