IG Petro Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 471.08 crore, up 94.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.08 crore in September 2021 up 94.37% from Rs. 242.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.75 crore in September 2021 up 180.5% from Rs. 23.44 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.22 crore in September 2021 up 134.16% from Rs. 42.80 crore in September 2020.

IG Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 21.35 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.61 in September 2020.

IG Petro shares closed at 835.70 on October 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.10% returns over the last 6 months and 189.17% over the last 12 months.