IG Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 517.21 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IG Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 517.21 crore in March 2022 up 21.87% from Rs. 424.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.64 crore in March 2022 down 26.68% from Rs. 100.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.10 crore in March 2022 down 21.33% from Rs. 146.30 crore in March 2021.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 32.61 in March 2021.

IG Petro shares closed at 680.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 27.87% over the last 12 months.

IG Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 517.21 507.00 424.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 517.21 507.00 424.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 306.81 346.68 241.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.99 -8.74 -16.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.48 21.10 25.52
Depreciation 11.51 10.90 10.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.71 35.83 29.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.71 101.23 134.30
Other Income 1.89 2.67 1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.59 103.90 135.80
Interest 3.54 3.23 1.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 100.06 100.67 134.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 100.06 100.67 134.56
Tax 26.42 25.57 34.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.64 75.10 100.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.64 75.10 100.44
Equity Share Capital 30.80 30.80 30.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.91 24.38 32.61
Diluted EPS 23.91 24.38 32.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.91 24.38 32.61
Diluted EPS 23.91 24.38 32.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:33 am
