IG Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 517.21 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 517.21 crore in March 2022 up 21.87% from Rs. 424.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.64 crore in March 2022 down 26.68% from Rs. 100.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.10 crore in March 2022 down 21.33% from Rs. 146.30 crore in March 2021.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 32.61 in March 2021.

IG Petro shares closed at 680.45 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.75% returns over the last 6 months and 27.87% over the last 12 months.