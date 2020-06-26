IG Petro Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 268.51 crore, down 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.51 crore in March 2020 down 14.23% from Rs. 313.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in March 2020 down 77.84% from Rs. 18.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.96 crore in March 2020 down 53.75% from Rs. 38.83 crore in March 2019.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.91 in March 2019.

IG Petro shares closed at 145.85 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.32% returns over the last 6 months and -42.60% over the last 12 months.