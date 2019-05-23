IG Petro Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 313.08 crore, up 0.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.08 crore in March 2019 up 0.09% from Rs. 312.78 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.21 crore in March 2019 down 45.47% from Rs. 33.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.83 crore in March 2019 down 40.28% from Rs. 65.02 crore in March 2018.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.84 in March 2018.

IG Petro shares closed at 257.60 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -38.07% returns over the last 6 months and -58.89% over the last 12 months.