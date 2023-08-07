IG Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 555.29 crore, down 15.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.29 crore in June 2023 down 15.86% from Rs. 659.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.66 crore in June 2023 down 56.14% from Rs. 81.31 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.56 crore in June 2023 down 46.42% from Rs. 124.23 crore in June 2022.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.40 in June 2022.

IG Petro shares closed at 467.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.72% returns over the last 6 months and -26.03% over the last 12 months.