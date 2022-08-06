 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IG Petro Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 659.93 crore, up 70.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IG Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 659.93 crore in June 2022 up 70.31% from Rs. 387.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.31 crore in June 2022 up 55.68% from Rs. 52.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.23 crore in June 2022 up 45.11% from Rs. 85.61 crore in June 2021.

IG Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 26.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.96 in June 2021.

IG Petro shares closed at 632.05 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.88% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.

IG Petrochemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 659.93 517.21 387.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 659.93 517.21 387.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 484.21 306.81 265.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.94 28.99 -19.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.29 18.48 18.18
Depreciation 11.91 11.51 11.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 40.59 49.71 39.65
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 107.87 101.71 72.46
Other Income 4.45 1.89 1.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.32 103.59 74.31
Interest 3.63 3.54 4.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.69 100.06 69.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.69 100.06 69.78
Tax 27.38 26.42 17.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.31 73.64 52.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.31 73.64 52.23
Equity Share Capital 30.80 30.80 30.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.40 23.91 16.96
Diluted EPS 26.40 23.91 16.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.40 23.91 16.96
Diluted EPS 26.40 23.91 16.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #IG Petro #IG Petrochemicals #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.