IG Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 247.89 crore, down 29.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.89 crore in June 2019 down 29.37% from Rs. 350.95 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.08 crore in June 2019 down 77.43% from Rs. 40.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.37 crore in June 2019 down 69.38% from Rs. 86.12 crore in June 2018.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2019 from Rs. 13.06 in June 2018.

IG Petro shares closed at 197.30 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.76% returns over the last 6 months and -61.33% over the last 12 months.