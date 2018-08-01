IG Petro standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 350.95 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 350.95 312.78 295.92 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 350.95 312.78 295.92 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 225.86 182.16 189.49 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.38 22.33 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.99 3.76 -0.07 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 16.41 15.54 12.50 Depreciation 6.28 6.81 5.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.60 25.30 24.42 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.41 56.89 64.46 Other Income 1.43 1.32 1.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.84 58.21 65.46 Interest 2.49 2.77 5.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 77.36 55.44 60.26 Exceptional Items -9.50 -- -- P/L Before Tax 67.86 55.44 60.26 Tax 27.63 22.05 21.16 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.22 33.40 39.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.22 33.40 39.10 Equity Share Capital 30.80 30.80 30.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.06 10.84 12.69 Diluted EPS 13.06 10.84 12.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 13.06 10.84 12.69 Diluted EPS 13.06 10.84 12.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited