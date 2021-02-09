IG Petro Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 314.75 crore, up 14.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.75 crore in December 2020 up 14.22% from Rs. 275.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.22 crore in December 2020 up 1296.46% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.42 crore in December 2020 up 433.81% from Rs. 18.25 crore in December 2019.

IG Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 20.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.47 in December 2019.

IG Petro shares closed at 481.15 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 148.72% returns over the last 6 months and 166.12% over the last 12 months.