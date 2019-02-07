IG Petro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 315.44 crore, up 7.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.44 crore in December 2018 up 7.08% from Rs. 294.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.58 crore in December 2018 down 56.54% from Rs. 40.45 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.87 crore in December 2018 down 50.53% from Rs. 72.51 crore in December 2017.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 13.13 in December 2017.

IG Petro shares closed at 275.50 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.09% returns over the last 6 months and -54.92% over the last 12 months.