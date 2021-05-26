IG Petro Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 424.40 crore, up 58.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 424.40 crore in March 2021 up 58.06% from Rs. 268.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.85 crore in March 2021 up 2424.61% from Rs. 3.96 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.71 crore in March 2021 up 714.93% from Rs. 17.88 crore in March 2020.

IG Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 32.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2020.

IG Petro shares closed at 598.80 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.76% returns over the last 6 months and 402.56% over the last 12 months.