    IG Petro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 555.29 crore, down 15.86% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IG Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 555.29 crore in June 2023 down 15.86% from Rs. 659.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.64 crore in June 2023 down 56.01% from Rs. 81.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.54 crore in June 2023 down 46.31% from Rs. 123.94 crore in June 2022.

    IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.57 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.30 in June 2022.

    IG Petro shares closed at 467.50 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.72% returns over the last 6 months and -26.03% over the last 12 months.

    IG Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations555.29604.98659.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations555.29604.98659.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials489.81419.34484.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-58.4156.07-4.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.5021.0620.29
    Depreciation12.2412.2411.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses42.2144.9340.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.9351.34107.85
    Other Income7.375.874.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.3057.21112.03
    Interest6.126.513.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.1750.70108.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax48.1750.70108.39
    Tax12.5312.5527.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.6438.1581.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.6438.1581.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.6438.1581.01
    Equity Share Capital30.8030.8030.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5712.3926.30
    Diluted EPS11.5712.3926.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5712.3926.30
    Diluted EPS11.5712.3926.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 12:00 pm

