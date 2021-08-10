IG Petro Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 387.48 crore, up 172.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 387.48 crore in June 2021 up 172.67% from Rs. 142.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.48 crore in June 2021 up 2212.56% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.87 crore in June 2021 up 410.65% from Rs. 16.62 crore in June 2020.

IG Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 16.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2020.

IG Petro shares closed at 622.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.22% returns over the last 6 months and 222.33% over the last 12 months.