IG Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.31 crore, up 2.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.31 crore in December 2022 up 2.23% from Rs. 507.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.49 crore in December 2022 down 65.72% from Rs. 74.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.20 crore in December 2022 down 51.6% from Rs. 114.06 crore in December 2021.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 24.14 in December 2021.

