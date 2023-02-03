English
    IG Petro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.31 crore, up 2.23% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IG Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 518.31 crore in December 2022 up 2.23% from Rs. 507.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.49 crore in December 2022 down 65.72% from Rs. 74.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.20 crore in December 2022 down 51.6% from Rs. 114.06 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations518.31569.12507.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations518.31569.12507.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials440.46443.32346.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.49-24.25-8.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.0020.3921.10
    Depreciation11.6711.6010.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.3544.2835.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.3273.77101.23
    Other Income6.215.681.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.5379.46103.16
    Interest9.114.673.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.4374.7999.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.4374.7999.93
    Tax8.9319.4225.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.4955.3774.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.4955.3774.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates25.4955.3774.36
    Equity Share Capital30.8030.8030.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2817.9824.14
    Diluted EPS8.2817.9824.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.2817.9824.14
    Diluted EPS8.2817.9824.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
