IG Petro Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 507.00 crore, up 61.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.00 crore in December 2021 up 61.08% from Rs. 314.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.36 crore in December 2021 up 18.28% from Rs. 62.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 114.06 crore in December 2021 up 17.5% from Rs. 97.07 crore in December 2020.

IG Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 24.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 20.41 in December 2020.

IG Petro shares closed at 741.75 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.87% returns over the last 6 months and 77.69% over the last 12 months.