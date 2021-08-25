IFM Impex Globa Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 4247.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in June 2021 up 4247.01% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 172.54% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021 up 313.04% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2020.

IFM Impex Globa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2020.

IFM Impex Globa shares closed at 34.15 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1,019.67% returns over the last 6 months and 472.99% over the last 12 months.