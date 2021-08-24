IFL Promoters Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 2.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 2.35% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 31.51% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 30.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

IFL Promoters EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

IFL Promoters shares closed at 0.80 on November 06, 2017 (BSE)