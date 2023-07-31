IFL Enterprises Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 28.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in June 2023 up 28.92% from Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 253.63% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 up 261.54% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

IFL Enterprises EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.

IFL Enterprises shares closed at 14.03 on July 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.50% returns over the last 6 months and 211.78% over the last 12 months.