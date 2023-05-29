IFGL Refractory Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 210.28 crore, down 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.28 crore in March 2023 down 10.85% from Rs. 235.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.94 crore in March 2023 up 46.49% from Rs. 15.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.17 crore in March 2023 up 35.12% from Rs. 34.17 crore in March 2022.

IFGL Refractory EPS has increased to Rs. 6.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.35 in March 2022.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 290.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.49% returns over the last 6 months and 14.72% over the last 12 months.