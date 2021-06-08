IFGL Refractory Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.77 crore, up 50.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.77 crore in March 2021 up 50.65% from Rs. 116.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.91 crore in March 2021 down 274.28% from Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.10 crore in March 2021 up 110.68% from Rs. 17.61 crore in March 2020.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 360.75 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.43% returns over the last 6 months and 183.05% over the last 12 months.