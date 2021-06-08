MARKET NEWS

IFGL Refractory Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.77 crore, up 50.65% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 174.77 crore in March 2021 up 50.65% from Rs. 116.01 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.91 crore in March 2021 down 274.28% from Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.10 crore in March 2021 up 110.68% from Rs. 17.61 crore in March 2020.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 360.75 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.43% returns over the last 6 months and 183.05% over the last 12 months.

IFGL Refractories
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations174.77179.20116.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations174.77179.20116.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials75.4165.9952.33
Purchase of Traded Goods13.259.1411.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.005.87-8.28
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.4014.5611.39
Depreciation10.049.4510.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses43.5942.8633.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0831.335.69
Other Income1.982.431.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0633.767.43
Interest0.580.480.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.4833.286.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax26.4833.286.82
Tax37.398.620.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.9124.666.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.9124.666.26
Equity Share Capital36.0436.0436.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.036.841.74
Diluted EPS-3.036.841.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-3.036.841.74
Diluted EPS-3.036.841.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Cement - Products & Building Materials #Earnings First-Cut #IFGL Refractories #IFGL Refractory #Results
first published: Jun 8, 2021 09:22 am

