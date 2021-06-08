IFGL Refractory Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 174.77 crore, up 50.65% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:
Net Sales at Rs 174.77 crore in March 2021 up 50.65% from Rs. 116.01 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.91 crore in March 2021 down 274.28% from Rs. 6.26 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.10 crore in March 2021 up 110.68% from Rs. 17.61 crore in March 2020.
IFGL Refractory shares closed at 360.75 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.43% returns over the last 6 months and 183.05% over the last 12 months.
|IFGL Refractories
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|174.77
|179.20
|116.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|174.77
|179.20
|116.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|75.41
|65.99
|52.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.25
|9.14
|11.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.00
|5.87
|-8.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.40
|14.56
|11.39
|Depreciation
|10.04
|9.45
|10.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.59
|42.86
|33.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.08
|31.33
|5.69
|Other Income
|1.98
|2.43
|1.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.06
|33.76
|7.43
|Interest
|0.58
|0.48
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.48
|33.28
|6.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.48
|33.28
|6.82
|Tax
|37.39
|8.62
|0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.91
|24.66
|6.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.91
|24.66
|6.26
|Equity Share Capital
|36.04
|36.04
|36.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.03
|6.84
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-3.03
|6.84
|1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.03
|6.84
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-3.03
|6.84
|1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited