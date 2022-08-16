 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFGL Refractory Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.39 crore, up 40.5% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 225.39 crore in June 2022 up 40.5% from Rs. 160.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022 down 10.68% from Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.53 crore in June 2022 up 3.07% from Rs. 27.68 crore in June 2021.

IFGL Refractory EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2021.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 267.45 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -34.49% over the last 12 months.

IFGL Refractories
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 225.39 235.88 160.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 225.39 235.88 160.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 107.94 120.33 68.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.53 9.14 12.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.94 -4.66 -1.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.06 12.95 13.75
Depreciation 10.43 12.02 9.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.73 68.21 42.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.76 17.89 15.50
Other Income 0.34 4.26 2.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.10 22.15 18.23
Interest 1.10 0.61 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.00 21.54 17.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.00 21.54 17.54
Tax 5.04 5.88 4.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.96 15.66 13.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.96 15.66 13.39
Equity Share Capital 36.04 36.04 36.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 4.35 3.72
Diluted EPS 3.32 4.35 3.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.32 4.35 3.72
Diluted EPS 3.32 4.35 3.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:55 pm
