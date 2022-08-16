IFGL Refractory Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 225.39 crore, up 40.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.39 crore in June 2022 up 40.5% from Rs. 160.42 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.96 crore in June 2022 down 10.68% from Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.53 crore in June 2022 up 3.07% from Rs. 27.68 crore in June 2021.

IFGL Refractory EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.72 in June 2021.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 267.45 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -34.49% over the last 12 months.