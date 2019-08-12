IFGL Refractory Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 140.30 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.30 crore in June 2019 up 15.42% from Rs. 121.56 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.59 crore in June 2019 up 15.92% from Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.06 crore in June 2019 up 11.08% from Rs. 19.86 crore in June 2018.

IFGL Refractory EPS has increased to Rs. 2.38 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2018.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 142.10 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.90% returns over the last 6 months and -41.39% over the last 12 months.