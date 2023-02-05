English
    IFGL Refractory Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.68 crore, down 5.91% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.68 crore in December 2022 down 5.91% from Rs. 193.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.33 crore in December 2022 down 29.66% from Rs. 17.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.63 crore in December 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 35.11 crore in December 2021.

    IFGL Refractories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.68216.02193.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.68216.02193.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.2191.5283.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.8723.8919.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.687.00-8.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8015.2013.78
    Depreciation10.6310.5310.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.9551.0453.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9016.8421.65
    Other Income2.102.433.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0019.2725.07
    Interest1.341.380.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.6617.8924.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.6617.8924.21
    Tax5.333.956.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.3313.9417.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.3313.9417.53
    Equity Share Capital36.0436.0436.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.423.874.86
    Diluted EPS3.423.874.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.423.874.86
    Diluted EPS3.423.874.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited