IFGL Refractory Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.68 crore, down 5.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.68 crore in December 2022 down 5.91% from Rs. 193.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.33 crore in December 2022 down 29.66% from Rs. 17.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.63 crore in December 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 35.11 crore in December 2021.

IFGL Refractory EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in December 2021.

Read More