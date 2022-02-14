IFGL Refractory Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 193.10 crore, up 7.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.10 crore in December 2021 up 7.76% from Rs. 179.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.53 crore in December 2021 down 28.91% from Rs. 24.66 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.11 crore in December 2021 down 18.75% from Rs. 43.21 crore in December 2020.

IFGL Refractory EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.84 in December 2020.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 327.50 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.35% returns over the last 6 months and 31.03% over the last 12 months.