IFGL Refractory Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 120.25 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.25 crore in December 2018 up 10.16% from Rs. 109.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2018 up 2064.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.45 crore in December 2018 up 22.67% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2017.

IFGL Refractory EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2017.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 211.70 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.63% returns over the last 6 months and 7.24% over the last 12 months.