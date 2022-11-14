 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IFGL Refractory Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.08 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.08 crore in September 2022 up 10.71% from Rs. 309.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.45 crore in September 2022 down 2.8% from Rs. 20.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.77 crore in September 2022 down 4.67% from Rs. 40.67 crore in September 2021.

IFGL Refractory EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.55 in September 2021.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 248.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.87% returns over the last 6 months and -19.90% over the last 12 months.

IFGL Refractories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 343.08 359.32 309.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 343.08 359.32 309.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 144.45 163.92 126.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.99 27.08 25.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.88 0.84 -2.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.40 46.89 44.56
Depreciation 13.26 13.06 12.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.15 86.55 78.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.95 20.98 24.81
Other Income 2.56 0.49 3.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.51 21.47 28.65
Interest 1.58 1.31 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.93 20.16 27.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.93 20.16 27.66
Tax 4.48 5.61 7.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.45 14.55 20.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.45 14.55 20.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.45 14.55 20.01
Equity Share Capital 36.04 36.04 36.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.39 4.04 5.55
Diluted EPS 5.39 4.04 5.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.39 4.04 5.55
Diluted EPS 5.39 4.04 5.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

