    IFGL Refractory Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 368.13 crore, up 1.91% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 368.13 crore in March 2023 up 1.91% from Rs. 361.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.42 crore in March 2023 up 42.13% from Rs. 20.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.13 crore in March 2023 up 31.58% from Rs. 42.66 crore in March 2022.

    IFGL Refractory EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.74 in March 2022.

    IFGL Refractory shares closed at 290.75 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.49% returns over the last 6 months and 14.72% over the last 12 months.

    IFGL Refractories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations368.13315.97361.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations368.13315.97361.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials158.41132.83174.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.7940.9916.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.04-10.32-9.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost49.8250.7243.08
    Depreciation15.8513.3814.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.7867.4399.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.5220.9422.54
    Other Income7.762.345.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.2823.2827.89
    Interest0.691.260.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.5922.0227.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax39.5922.0227.34
    Tax10.176.236.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.4215.7920.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.4215.7920.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.4215.7920.70
    Equity Share Capital36.0436.0436.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.164.385.74
    Diluted EPS8.164.385.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.164.385.74
    Diluted EPS8.164.385.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am