IFGL Refractory Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.52 crore, up 27.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.52 crore in March 2021 up 27.66% from Rs. 222.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2021 up 81.84% from Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.51 crore in March 2021 up 110.91% from Rs. 23.00 crore in March 2020.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 360.75 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.43% returns over the last 6 months and 183.05% over the last 12 months.