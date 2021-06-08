IFGL Refractory Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.52 crore, up 27.66% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:
Net Sales at Rs 283.52 crore in March 2021 up 27.66% from Rs. 222.09 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2021 up 81.84% from Rs. 13.93 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.51 crore in March 2021 up 110.91% from Rs. 23.00 crore in March 2020.
IFGL Refractory shares closed at 360.75 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.43% returns over the last 6 months and 183.05% over the last 12 months.
|IFGL Refractories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|283.52
|289.00
|222.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|283.52
|289.00
|222.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|105.92
|110.99
|106.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|31.49
|18.76
|5.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.64
|6.08
|-4.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.00
|40.08
|37.31
|Depreciation
|12.41
|11.78
|13.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.66
|64.23
|57.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.68
|37.08
|6.18
|Other Income
|4.42
|10.72
|3.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.10
|47.80
|9.37
|Interest
|0.88
|0.60
|1.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.22
|47.20
|8.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-20.61
|P/L Before Tax
|35.22
|47.20
|-12.37
|Tax
|37.75
|9.92
|1.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.53
|37.28
|-13.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.53
|37.28
|-13.93
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.53
|37.28
|-13.93
|Equity Share Capital
|36.04
|36.04
|36.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|10.34
|-3.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|10.34
|-3.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|10.34
|-3.87
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|10.34
|-3.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited