IFGL Refractory Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 423.85 crore, up 17.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.85 crore in June 2023 up 17.96% from Rs. 359.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.61 crore in June 2023 up 103.51% from Rs. 14.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.44 crore in June 2023 up 72.14% from Rs. 34.53 crore in June 2022.

IFGL Refractory EPS has increased to Rs. 8.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2022.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 478.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 88.74% returns over the last 6 months and 72.55% over the last 12 months.