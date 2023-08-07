English
    IFGL Refractory Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 423.85 crore, up 17.96% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 423.85 crore in June 2023 up 17.96% from Rs. 359.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.61 crore in June 2023 up 103.51% from Rs. 14.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.44 crore in June 2023 up 72.14% from Rs. 34.53 crore in June 2022.

    IFGL Refractory EPS has increased to Rs. 8.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.04 in June 2022.

    IFGL Refractory shares closed at 478.65 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 88.74% returns over the last 6 months and 72.55% over the last 12 months.

    IFGL Refractories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations423.85368.13359.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations423.85368.13359.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials217.35158.41163.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods26.4935.7927.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.67-6.040.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost61.4349.8246.89
    Depreciation15.6115.8513.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.2681.7886.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3832.5220.98
    Other Income3.457.760.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8340.2821.47
    Interest2.540.691.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.2939.5920.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.2939.5920.16
    Tax11.6810.175.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.6129.4214.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.6129.4214.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.6129.4214.55
    Equity Share Capital36.0436.0436.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.218.164.04
    Diluted EPS8.218.164.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.218.164.04
    Diluted EPS8.218.164.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023

