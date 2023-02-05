IFGL Refractory Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.97 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 315.97 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 313.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 18.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.66 crore in December 2022 down 7% from Rs. 39.42 crore in December 2021.