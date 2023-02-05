 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IFGL Refractory Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 315.97 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IFGL Refractories are:

Net Sales at Rs 315.97 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 313.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.79 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 18.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.66 crore in December 2022 down 7% from Rs. 39.42 crore in December 2021.

IFGL Refractories
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 315.97 343.08 313.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 315.97 343.08 313.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 132.83 144.45 142.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.99 28.99 25.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.32 4.88 -16.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 50.72 47.40 43.95
Depreciation 13.38 13.26 12.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 67.43 81.15 82.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.94 22.95 23.29
Other Income 2.34 2.56 3.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.28 25.51 26.90
Interest 1.26 1.58 1.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.02 23.93 25.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.02 23.93 25.88
Tax 6.23 4.48 6.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.79 19.45 18.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.79 19.45 18.90
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.79 19.45 18.90
Equity Share Capital 36.04 36.04 36.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 5.39 5.24
Diluted EPS 4.38 5.39 5.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 5.39 5.24
Diluted EPS 4.38 5.39 5.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited