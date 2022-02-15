IFGL Refractory Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 313.63 crore, up 8.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.63 crore in December 2021 up 8.52% from Rs. 289.00 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.90 crore in December 2021 down 49.3% from Rs. 37.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.42 crore in December 2021 down 33.84% from Rs. 59.58 crore in December 2020.

IFGL Refractory EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.24 in December 2021 from Rs. 10.34 in December 2020.

IFGL Refractory shares closed at 291.45 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.43% returns over the last 6 months and 8.00% over the last 12 months.